Matty Cash: Nottingham Forest reject Aston Villa's bid for defender

Matty Cash is interesting a number of Premier League sides

Nottingham Forest have rejected a £10m bid for defender Matty Cash from Aston Villa.

The right-back has several admirers in the Premier League with Villa the latest to test the Championship club's resolve with a bid for one of their key players.

Sheffield United and West Ham have both made bids for the defender, with Southampton and Serie A side AC Milan also showing interest.

Cash scored eight times in 41 appearances last season as Forest failed to make the play-offs.

It is expected that Villa will prepare a second offer, with boss Dean Smith rating Cash highly.

A new striker is Villa boss Dean Smith's overwhelming priority in this transfer window, followed by a winger. They are becoming increasingly frustrated at the lack of progress in talks to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford.

Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma were prolific last season as Brentford narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion

Furthermore, Sky Sports News has reported that Villa are also keen on Watkins' Brentford team-mate Said Benrahma, also valued at £25m, who excelled last season as Thomas Frank's side reached the Championship play-off final.

So far in the transfer window, Villa have brought in Ben Chrisene from Exeter for an undisclosed fee, while the club were keen on signing Aaron Ramsdale before the goalkeeper re-joined Sheffield United from Bournemouth in an £18.5m deal.

