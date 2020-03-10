Federico Fernandez: Newcastle extend defender's contract

Federico Fernandez has made 25 appearances for Newcastle this season, scoring twice

Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez is to stay at St James' Park after the club took up an option on a one-year contract extension.

The 31-year-old Argentine joined from Swansea City in August 2018, so far making 25 appearances and scoring twice in wins against West Ham and Southampton this season.

Fernandez is now closing in on 50 appearances and joins Jonjo Shelvey, Matt Ritchie and Martin Dubravka in committing his immediate future to the Magpies.

Head coach Steve Bruce said: "It's really good news to get Fede tied up. He has had a great season and richly deserves this recognition.

"He is a great professional. He trains and works incredibly hard for the team and he continues to be a positive influence around the place. We're delighted to have him."

2:58 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's win against Southampton in the Premier League

Fernandez told NUFC TV: "I'm very happy with the news - another year in the Premier League, with Newcastle. It's been a good time at the club, so when I spoke with the boss this morning and he told me the club wanted to do this, I told him that of course, for me and my family, it's good to know, and at this stage as well.

"Hopefully now we can push for the last few games to try to get more points, and I'm very happy about the news.

"To stay in the Premier League, to stay here and feel important, that for me is the main point - to be fit, try to help the club and try to push in every game I can play."