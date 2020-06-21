Newcastle boss Steve Bruce says money should not influence Matty Longstaff's future

1:24 Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have offered Matty Longstaff a 'wonderful' contract, and hopes the midfielder chooses to accept it Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says the club have offered Matty Longstaff a 'wonderful' contract, and hopes the midfielder chooses to accept it

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce says Matty Longstaff's future should be determined as a football decision and money should not influence where he plays next season.

Bruce confirmed on Friday that Longstaff has been offered a "fantastic" deal to stay at the club beyond the end of the season, after he turned down a long-term contract offer from Newcastle earlier this campaign thought to be in the region of £15,000 per week.

The 20-year-old has been earning £850 per week on an academy contract at Newcastle, and was offered a lucrative contract by Serie A side Udinese having travelled to Italy for talks just before the coronavirus lockdown.

Bruce told Sky Sports News: "I don't know what he's been offered but obviously there are influences out there and people talking to him.

"I think at his age it should all be about a football decision. If you're good enough and you make it to the top, money will find you.

"We've offered him a wonderful contract and I hope that he looks at it and thinks 'this is where my future lies'.

Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff burst onto the scene by scoring against Manchester United on his Premier League debut

"He's done exceptionally well. I hope he accepts it and stays, but we'll just have to wait and see unfortunately. That's the prerogative of the modern-day player."

Bruce confirmed that Longstaff has agreed to complete the current Premier League season for Newcastle, but will likely miss their return to action against Sheffield United due to a thigh injury.

'Break has done Carroll the world of good'

Andy Carroll will be available for selection and Bruce believes that the recent break has considerably benefited the striker.

Carroll featured from the start in Newcastle's victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane back in December, although he is yet to score since returning for his second spell at Tyneside.

Bruce said: "He's fit and he's healthy and touch wood, it's the best I've seen him look.

"The break has done him the world of good. Over the break we've certainly benefited with Andy and the condition he's in."

Carroll's contract was due to expire on July 1, but Bruce also confirmed that the former England international will be available for the club's final nine league games and that contract negotiations are continuing with the 31-year-old.

Bruce said: "He's talking to the club and that goes for all of them. We've opened up negotiations with all of the players that [contracts] are coming to an end, and the loan players.

"Andy's in that category. But he's fit and raring to go which is the most important part."