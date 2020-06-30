Isaac Hayden: Newcastle takeover frustration 'pointless' as club awaits Premier League decision

Isaac Hayden says he and his team-mates are only focused on winning football matches for Newcastle, amid continued takeover speculation

Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden insists there "is no point" for his team-mates to feel frustrated as the club's takeover saga continues, and that he does not believe it is influencing performances on the pitch.

Newcastle have experienced a mixed return to action following football's restart, with an impressive 3-0 victory against Sheffield United followed by a draw with Aston Villa and being knocked out of the FA Cup following their quarter-final defeat to Manchester City.

In relation to matters off the pitch, the Saudi public investment fund - chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman - is set to take an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle if a £300m takeover deal is approved by the Premier League's owners' and directors' test.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters told Sky Sports News last month they were not working to any specific time frame to reach a decision - but speaking after Sunday's defeat, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce called on the Premier League to provide clarity on the takeover, saying that the delay "is not healthy for anybody".

However, Hayden does not feel that the lack of clarity surrounding the takeover outcome is having an effect on the Newcastle players and that they are solely focused upon matters which they can influence themselves.

Hayden said: "I can't speak for the other lads but I think the performances when we switched to a back-four before the lockdown and obviously the performances since we've been back - I don't think anyone's been affected that I can see.

"We've had a good performance against Sheffield United, a second-game syndrome, leggy performance against Villa - but still got a half-decent result - and then we're playing arguably one of the best sides in Europe.

"The lads have been training well, we've been in good spirits. The manager and the staff have been in good spirits.

"I think it's just a case that it's out of our hands, we can't really influence anything so there's no point getting frustrated about it. We've just got to do our job which is to win football matches for Newcastle."

Black coaches need to know they'll be given a chance

Hayden believes that football's show of support and solidarity towards the Black Lives Matter movement since the restart has been fantastic, but insists work must be done to ensure coaches from a BAME background are not only given opportunities, but also reason to believe they have a genuine chance in securing top management or director roles.

It was announced on Monday that the Premier League, PFA and EFL have launched a new scheme aimed at increasing the number of Black, Asian and minority ethnic players transitioning into full-time coaching roles in the professional game.

The scheme, open to BAME PFA members at any age or stage of their careers, will provide up to six coaches per season with a 23-month intensive work placement within EFL clubs.

Hayden added: "There's been a lot of talk about equality in terms of management, black people in manager roles and director roles, and I agree with it.

"I think there should be more black people given a chance, but that said they obviously need to be qualified.

"What happens is that a lot of who I would describe as black people that are qualified or would want to be qualified don't try to be qualified because they don't think they'll get the job or they won't get an opportunity and that's where it needs to change.

"People need to think that they're going to get the chance if they have the right qualifications. There are people that can be qualified or would be qualified, but they don't try to because they sit there and think what's the point, because at the end of it, I'm going to do all these qualifications, badges and then I'm not going to get the opportunity."

Hayden's comments follow Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling's earlier this month when he questioned why so few black ex-players have made the transition into coaching or other positions of power within football clubs.