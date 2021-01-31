Newcastle transfer news: DeAndre Yedlin set to join Galatasaray

Newcastle defender DeAndre Yedlin is set to complete a move to Galatasaray.

The 27-year-old's current contract at St James' Park is due to expire in the summer and he has decided to move early.

Yedlin is due to have a medical in Turkey on Sunday night and will then sign a permanent contract with Galatasaray.

The USA international joined the Magpies from Tottenham in August 2016, having made just one substitute appearance during his time in north London.

Prior to that, Yedlin had a spell on loan with Sunderland in the 2015/16 season before joining their rivals Newcastle on a permanent deal.

He has played 125 times for the Magpies, including 10 appearances in the current campaign, with his final outing for the club a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United on January 12.

Galatasaray are currently third in the Turkish Super Lig, behind their two main Istanbul rivals Besiktas and Fenerbahce.

