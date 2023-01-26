Nicolo Zaniolo: Bournemouth in talks for Spurs and AC Milan target with Matias Vina and Antoine Semenyo deals close

Bournemouth are in talks with Roma over a possible deal for Nicolo Zaniolo but the Cherries feel the Italian has ambitions of playing for a club that can offer European football.

Bournemouth and Roma have been in talks for a number of weeks over potential deals in this window, with Zaniolo a player the Premier League side like.

If the 23-year-old is open to a move to the south coast, then Sky Sports News understands Bournemouth feel they could meet Roma's valuation and find a financial package that works for all parties.

Image: Zaniolo is also a target for Tottenham and AC Milan this month

Zaniolo has been a target for both Tottenham and AC Milan this month, with the two sides set to face each other in the Champions League last 16.

Spurs want to sign Zaniolo on loan, while Sky in Italy understands AC Milan have asked for 24 hours to discuss whether they can raise their offer for Zaniolo beyond £17.6m towards the £26.4m Roma are asking for.

Zaniolo, who was dropped from the Roma squad at the weekend, has scored twice in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Bournemouth close in on Vina and Semenyo deals

Image: Roma and Uruguay defender Matias Vina is set for a Bournemouth medical

A Roma player that Bournemouth are close to signing is defender Matias Vina.

Bournemouth have agreed a loan deal for the left-back with an option to buy in the summer, which Sky Sports News understands to be £13.2m.

The 25-year-old Uruguayan is due in the UK for a medical in the next 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is heading for his Bournemouth medical following the two clubs agreeing a deal after two bids were rejected last week.

Image: Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo is heading for a Bournemouth medical

Bournemouth will pay £9m plus add-ons for the Ghana striker who has scored eight goals in all competitions this season for the Championship side.

Personal terms are not thought to be a problem for the 23-year-old, who is also interesting Crystal Palace.

The potential arrivals of Vina and Semenyo would make it three January signings for Gary O'Neil's side this month after they brought in Lorient winger Dango Ouattara for £20m.

AC Milan switching focus to Saint-Maximin

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Allan Saint-Maximin scored a fantastic volleyed equaliser for Newcastle at Wolves in August

AC Milan are now considering Newcastle's Allan Saint-Maximin as a potential alternative target to Zaniolo, according to Sky in Italy.

The Serie A side are admirers of the forward, however, a valuation they understand to be at least £26.4m (€30m) would be difficult for them to pay.

Milan's priority remains Zaniolo with talks having been held with Roma over a move.

Sky Sports News understands Newcastle would listen to significant offers for Saint-Maximin this month.

Who will be on the move this winter? The January transfer window closes at 11pm in England and midnight in Scotland on Tuesday January 31, 2023

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.