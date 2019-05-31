Manchester City narrow down holding midfielder shortlist

Manchester City are trying to find a long-term replacement for Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho

Manchester City have settled upon a shortlist of three players as they look to solve their ongoing search for a holding midfielder, Sky Sports News understands.

Atletico Madrid's Rodri is seen to be the ideal long-term replacement for Fernandinho - and has a release clause of around £60m.

But amid reported interest from Bayern Munich, Sky Sports News understand City have identified two other potential summer signings to fill the void.

Lyon's Tanguy Ndombele has been closely watched ever since impressing Pep Guardiola during two matches in this season's Champions League group stage.

And Sky Sports News has now learned that Real Madrid's 24 year-old midfielder Marcos Llorente is the third player on City's shortlist.

City's priority in this transfer window is to find the successor to Fernandinho, having missed out on signing Jorginho last summer when the club believed they had agreed a deal - only for the player to join Chelsea as part of Maurizio Sarri's move from Napoli.