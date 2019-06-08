Pep Guardiola says Manchester City is 'the perfect place to work'

Pep Guardiola helped Man City win a domestic treble last season

Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City is “the perfect place to work” and has reassured the club’s supporters he will be at the Etihad Stadium for at least the next two seasons.

The Spaniard has led City to back-to-back Premier League titles, and also won the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup last season.

Guardiola is contracted to City until June 2021 after signing a two-year extension last summer and he intends to see out that deal.

"There's no better place in the world to play and do your job as a manager than in England," Guardiola told the club's official website.

"I can compare it to Spain and Germany. I haven't been to other countries, but they would be quite similar. If I go to Italy it would be quite similar to Spain.

"In other places fans boo you if you don't win but here it's always supportive. It's like I am in a blue shirt and I am one of you.

"I remember in the first year it was difficult. After the defeat to Monaco in the Champions League and we were not doing well in the Premier League, the people still supported you.

"The important thing is the club followed our idea. Normally at most clubs if you win that is perfect and if you lose that is not good. Here it doesn't happen, that is one of the reasons why I decide to come here.

"I didn't win a title in the first year and people still supported us. I will never forget that.

"You can work calmly. It's the ideal. It's the perfect place to work. I don't know at other clubs in England but I especially feel it here.

"That's why I am happy to reward their confidence with my players for the next two seasons."

Guardiola's record with Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona proves he is one of the greatest managers of all time, according to Sky Sports' Gary Neville

Guardiola has delivered five major trophies in his three seasons at City but has yet to advance past the last eight of the Champions League.

City were knocked out by Tottenham in the quarter-finals last season and by Liverpool at the same stage the previous year. Monaco knocked them out in the last 16 in Guardiola's first season in charge.

Guardiola is optimistic his side can improve upon their record in Europe.

"Football always gives you another opportunity," Guardiola said. "People always said that until you win the Premier League you can't be considered one of the greatest, now it's the Champions League. That's fine I accept this challenge.

"If it doesn't happen next season, it will be the next season, and if it doesn't happen next season it will be the next season.

"With me, without me, with this group or without this group it is important we are there fighting for that and maybe one day it happens.

"If it doesn't happen, we are unlucky and we tried. It's important to be there all the time and do it."