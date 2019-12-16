Will Manchester City's run of good draws continue in Champions League knockouts?

Manchester City find out their last-16 opponents on Monday

Manchester City have enjoyed - and profited from - handy draws in recent cup competitions. But will they land a favourable last-16 tie in the Champions League on Monday?

City, who topped a Champions League group featuring Atalanta, Shakhtar Donetsk and Dinamo Zagreb, have been handed Basel and Schalke at this stage in the past two seasons.

They could meet Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli or Lyon this time around, with the latter pair, on paper, the weaker opponents.

Who can Man City draw in last 16? Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Napoli

Borussia Dortmund

Lyon

Other cup competitions have been kind to City so far this term - they take on League One Oxford for a place in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, having beaten Championship Preston and out-of-sorts Southampton in previous rounds, while their FA Cup third round match is at home to League Two Port Vale.

Last season City faced Rotherham, Burnley, Newport, Swansea, Brighton and Watford on their way to winning the FA Cup and beat Oxford, Fulham, Leicester and Burton before seeing off Chelsea on penalties in the Carabao Cup final.

0:23 Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League this season Juventus head coach Maurizio Sarri says Manchester City are favourites to win the Champions League this season

In 2017/18 their run to Carabao Cup success was West Brom, Wolves, Leicester, Bristol City and an Arsenal team that had to overcome Chelsea in the semi-finals, while a shock slip-up against Wigan cost City in the fifth round of the FA Cup after knocking out Burnley and Cardiff.

City - along with Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham - will find out who they play in the last 16 of the Champions League when the draw takes place at 11am on Monday.

Who has qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League? (group winners in bold)

Chelsea held their nerve to reach the last 16

Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Manchester City, Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Tottenham, Liverpool, Napoli, Valencia, Chelsea, Borussia Dortmund, Lyon.

How the draw works

There will be two seeding pots - one consisting of the eight group winners and the other of the eight runners-up.

No team can play a club from their group - or any side from their own country, meaning there will be no all-Premier League showdown at this stage.

Seeded group winners will play the first leg of the two-legged ties away from home.

Defending champions Liverpool won their group

Who can Liverpool draw in last 16? Real Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Lyon

Borussia Dortmund

Atalanta

Who can Chelsea play in last 16? PSG

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Barcelona

RB Leipzig

Who can Tottenham draw in last 16? PSG

Juventus

Barcelona

RB Leipzig

Valencia

Champions League knockout stage - the key dates

Can Jose Mourinho repeat Spurs' run to the final?

February 18/19 & 25/26: Round of 16 - first leg

March 10/11 & 17/18: Round of 16 - second leg

April 7/8: Quarter-finals - first leg

April 14/15: Quarter-finals - second leg

April 28/29: Semi-finals - first leg

May 5/6: Semi-finals - second leg

May 30: Final, Istanbul

