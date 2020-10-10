Lionel Messi: Manchester City have 'financial strength' to sign Barcelona forward

Manchester City have the financial strength to sign Lionel Messi next summer if the Barcelona forward still wishes to leave, says the Premier League club's chief operating officer.

Messi had sought to leave Barcelona for free at the end of last season and he favoured a reunion with his former head coach Pep Guardiola in Manchester.

But the six-time Ballon d'Or winner got into a bitter contract dispute with the club he joined as a teenager from his native Argentina and, ultimately, had no choice but to stay in Barcelona.

City missed out but, according to chief operating officer Omar Berrada, the club will be ready to pounce should Messi allow his contract with Barcelona to expire next summer.

Image: A reunion with Pep Guardiola could be on the cards for Messi again this summer

He told the Manchester Evening News: "He's the best player in the world, he's the best player of his generation. I think any club in the world would like to explore the possibility of him joining their team.

"He's probably an exception to potential investments that we'd do... but our planning has been done with this current squad and it is being considered with the current opportunities that we have.

"For every single position we have to be prepared because there can be so many things that can happen but, at the same time, I think we have the financial strength and system ability to make that investment when required."

5:44 Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth disagree with each other on whether Barcelona are the winners after Lionel Messi decided to stay at the club.

Lionel Messi's "brutal" decision to stay at Barcelona sent shock waves around the world - but which side won?

Sky Sports News reporters Kaveh Solhekol and Dharmesh Sheth followed this monumental transfer story and were on the The Transfer Show when news broke of Messi's U-turn.

A heated debate then ensued...

Kaveh: Messi has backed down

"This is Barcelona 1, Lionel Messi 0. Whatever he says, he's been forced to back down. He wanted to leave on his terms and he was trying to pull a fast one on Barcelona with this clause in his contract that meant he could leave for free. Whatever way you look at it, the Barcelona president is the winner at this stage."

Dharmesh: Barcelona will be out of pocket

"I disagree. I don't think you can say Barcelona have come out on top here. Yes, they've kept him. But they wanted money for him. Now they have an unhappy Lionel Messi. What will happen now is that Messi will stay for the remainder of his contract and Barcelona will get no money at all whereas if an agreement could have been struck it would have been different.

Read the full story here...

1:01 Sky Sports News Chief Reporter Bryan Swanson gives a timeline of events that started with Lionel Messi wanting to leave Barcelona before deciding to stay at the Spanish club 10 days later.

*This story was published on August 26, 2020

Sky Sports football writer Adam Bate...

The Argentina forward looked likely to play out his entire career at Barcelona but opened the door for a transfer on Tuesday evening.

Alongside rival Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi has been hailed as the greatest player of the modern generation - and perhaps ever.

His legendary status is undeniable. But does he remain, right now, at the peak of his powers? It's a question any potential suitors will have to weigh up as they consider a huge financial package to take him from Barcelona.

Read the full feature here...