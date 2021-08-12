Esme Morgan: Manchester City defender targeting place in England Euro 2022 squad

Esme Morgan is eager to excel for Manchester City this term following her breakthrough 2020/21 season and wants a place in the England squad for the Women's Euro 2022 tournament.

The 20-year-old made 24 appearances in all competitions for City last season as Gareth Taylor's side finished as runners-up behind Chelsea in the Women's Super League, she featured for the first time in the Champions League and lifted the FA Cup.

Now, the childhood City supporter and academy product, who is yet to make her debut for England, is aiming for a spot in the Lionesses squad at next year's Euros on home soil, and is hoping for more progress with her club in the upcoming 2021/22 campaign.

City will be looking to win the WSL for the first time since 2016 and better their quarter-final finish in Europe last term.

On ambitions of forcing her way into the England Euros fold, Morgan told Sky Sports News: "That's definitely something that's obviously in the forefront of my mind, obviously beyond playing for City but the two work hand in hand.

"If I perform well for City then my performances show me in the best light and performing well will stand you in good stead going into the national team selection.

"The Euros are something I'm dreaming of being a part of, particularly with it being in this country.

"It's such an amazing opportunity for the team to have massive home crowds and draw on the home support."

Image: Morgan thrived playing alongside international stars such as Rose Lavelle last season

Despite her lack of gametime so far, Morgan has been involved in a number of Lionesses squads and feels confident of making an impact at international and club level this season.

England Women begin life under new head coach Sarina Wiegman against North Macedonia in a World Cup Qualifier on September 17.

Morgan added: "It's something I'm aspiring to be a part of but it comes as a by-product of me keeping on improving and doing well at club level.

"It gives me goosebumps really, I'm so excited about what the year holds.

"I'm wanting to win all these competitions for City and we've definitely got the talent in the squad to be able to do that.

"Hopefully, with the core of that squad, if we do well maybe we can win the Euros with England and bring home a major trophy as well."

Despite a quarter-final hat-trick from Morgan's clubmate Ellen White, Team GB exited the women's football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics after a 4-3 defeat to Australia.

Image: Ellen White celebrates in Team GB's quarter-final against Australia

A number of her other City colleagues, including Steph Houghton, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes and Jill Scott were heavily involved for GB this summer and also make up the core of the Lionesses squad.

Morgan is keen on joining that cohort of established international stars and thinks the key to starting that process will be ensuring City begin the WSL campaign strongly when they face Everton on September 4.

Morgan said: "I'm really looking forward to it [the season ahead], I've had a long summer.

"I've been watching the [Team GB] girls at the Olympics and have been so excited by that, it seems like the season's come around really quickly.

Image: White (left) and Steph Houghton celebrate after winning the Women's FA Cup Final last year

"I've been waiting since last year when we fell short of where we wanted to be, I've been reflecting on what I could've done better and so have the team.

"With the new ones who have been creating an environment for when everyone returns, we'll be ready to win and hit the ground running straight away and have a strong start to the season.

"I was cheering them [Team GB] on throughout the summer and really willing them to do well and I was so gutted when they came home early so I'm almost a bit upset that I'll be seeing them as soon as I will be!

"From a selfish perspective, it's a bit better that they come back for more time to prepare and I'm looking forward to seeing them."