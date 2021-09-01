Ederson: Manchester City goalkeeper signs new contract until 2026

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has signed a new long-term contract with the club until 2026.

The 28-year-old joined City from Benfica in 2017 and has won three Premier League titles with the club.

During his time with City, he has kept 95 clean sheets in 194 appearances and twice been given the Golden Glove award for most clean sheets in a season.

Ederson told the Manchester City website: "This was an easy decision for me. There is nowhere else I'd want to be.

"To be part of one of the best squads in world football and to compete for trophies year in year out is what every footballer wants, and that is the opportunity you're given at City.

Image: Ruben Dias was one of many first-team players to sign long-term contracts with City this summer

"We have an outstanding manager. Working with him has been one of the great experiences of my career and I am a better player for it.

"We have achieved so much in the last four years, and I am confident we can continue to bring more success to the club in the coming seasons."

Ederson follows Kevin De Bruyne, Fernandinho, John Stones and Ruben Dias in extending his contract this year.

Ederson wants Champions League victory

Image: Ederson saves from Timo Werner in the first half of the Champions League final

As well as three Premier League titles, Ederson has helped City to four League Cups and the FA Cup but they still have not managed to secure Europe's top prize - the Champions League trophy.

They came so close last season, losing to Chelsea in the final, but Ederson said: "My main focus is to reach the final of the Champions League again, to be champions this time."

"We had the pleasure of playing a Champions League final for the first time and unfortunately we ended up losing.

"It was a very hard blow for everyone, but I also think it was a great experience for many players. I think it also served as an experience as we are more mature.

"I hope to get back to the Champions League final again. Let's work towards that and consequently being able to win the title because this is one of the great goals that we have for this season - the Premier League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup in the same way.

"All the championships we enter we have with the intention to win, never with the intention of just reaching the finals. It is to reach the final and seek victory.

"If we have this thought, the whole group has this thought, it is easier for us to reach it."

City were drawn in Group A of this year's competition, along with PSG, RB Leipzig and Club Brugge.

They kick off their European campaign at home to Leipzig on Wednesday, September 15.