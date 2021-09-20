Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will have to use youngsters in Carabao Cup clash with Wycombe Wanderers

Pep Guardiola says Manchester City will have to field several youngsters against Wycombe Wanderers as the club continues to struggle with injuries.

Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Rodri and Oleksandr Zinchenko all missed Saturday's Premier League clash with Southampton, as City were held to a goalless draw at the Etihad.

Guardiola has revealed midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is also a doubt to face Wycombe in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and admits he will need to use academy players in the third-round match.

"I don't have any alternative… we are going to play a few young players," Guardiola said.

"We have John (Stones), Aymeric (Laporte), Oleks (Zinchenko), Rodri and I think Gundogan all of them injured.

"It's a good opportunity for the academy - that's why they are there."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's draw against Southampton in the Premier League

After facing Wycombe, City take on Premier League leaders Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and then Liverpool within the space of nine days.

Guardiola says he will look to rotate some of his key players against the League One side, with one eye on the trip to Stamford Bridge on September 25.

"Some players might rest for the games we have coming up ahead of us," he added.

"Ruben (Dias) played all of the minutes so far and Joao (Cancelo) played all of the minutes, too, so I don't think they will be able to play in this game."