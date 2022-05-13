Premier League previews, team news, stats, and how to follow across Sky Sports

Find out the latest teams news, stats and how to follow the Premier League across Sky Sports this weekend, including West Ham vs Man City on Super Sunday.

Tottenham vs Burnley - Sunday; kick-off 12pm

Tottenham will be without Cristian Romero for the visit of Burnley. Romero missed the north London derby victory over Arsenal with a hip injury and will not play again this season.

He joins Sergio Reguilon (groin), Oliver Skipp (pubis), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) in the treatment room, while those that played on Thursday night will be assessed ahead of a quick turnaround.

Burnley have not given up hope that defender James Tarkowski might shake off a hamstring injury in time to play at Tottenham.

Tarkowski went off early in the second half during last weekend's 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa but has been able to resume running.

Ben Mee (knee), Jay Rodriguez (hamstring) and Jack Cork (back) have also been doing some light training as they aim to play a part in the season run-in, but Matej Vydra's season is over after an operation on a cruciate ligament.

Opta stats

Tottenham are unbeaten in their last nine home league games against Burnley (W8 D1), winning the last three by an aggregate score of 10-0.

Burnley are looking to complete their first league double over Tottenham since 1974-75, which was also the last campaign in which they beat them away from home.

Burnley could become just the fourth side to complete a top-flight double against a team managed by Spurs' Antonio Conte, after Sampdoria (2012-13), Manchester City (2017-18) and Juventus (2019-20).

Tottenham lost their final home league game 2-1 against Aston Villa last season - they've not lost their last home game in consecutive campaigns since 1992-93 and 1993-94 (against Blackburn and QPR).

Tottenham have played more Premier League games on a Sunday than any other team (318), but have also lost more games on this day than any other side (98).

West Ham vs Man City - Sunday; kick-off 2pm, live on Sky Sports from 1pm

West Ham team news: West Ham's Michail Antonio, Craig Dawson and Said Benrahma all suffered knocks in the thumping win at Norwich on Sunday, but David Moyes was "hopeful" the trio would make this Sunday's game.

Mark Noble is likely to get some game time as he plays his final competitive game at the London Stadium before retiring this summer.

Man City will give a late fitness test to Aymeric Laporte ahead of Sunday's crucial Premier League trip to West Ham.

The centre-back was forced off with a knee issue during Wednesday's victory at Wolves, joining a lengthy list of defensive injuries with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias already out.

Fernandinho, who played as a makeshift defender at Molineux, also reported a muscular problem and Nathan Ake has played in spite of an ankle complaint in recent weeks.

Manager Pep Guardiola said: "They are in treatment and we'll see tomorrow who is available. Until the day of the game we will not be able to decide the availability of the players."

West Ham United

Opta stats

West Ham are winless in 12 Premier League games against Manchester City (D2 L10) since a 2-1 win at the Etihad in September 2015.

After winning their first five games against West Ham at the London Stadium in all competitions (scoring 22 goals and conceding one), Man City are winless in their last two visits there (D2). This includes a goalless draw and eventual penalty shootout defeat in the League Cup earlier this season.

West Ham won their last Premier League match against the league leaders, defeating Chelsea 3-2 in December. They've not won consecutive such games since doing the double over Manchester United in 2006-07, while they've not beaten two different teams at the top of the table in a campaign since 1982-83 (Liverpool and Man Utd).

Manchester City lost their final away league game last season, going down 3-2 at Brighton. They've not done so in consecutive campaigns since a run of four between 2005-06 and 2008-09.

Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace - Sunday; kick-off at 2pm

Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins is a doubt for the visit of Crystal Palace. Watkins is struggling with an ankle problem but boss Steven Gerrard is hopeful he will be available.

Jacob Ramsey is back but Leon Bailey and Kortney Hause remain out for the hosts.

Crystal Palace will check on centre-back Marc Guehi ahead of the trip to Villa Park after he was forced off last weekend against Watford with an ankle issue.

James McArthur will definitely be absent with a minor injury but first-choice goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is set to return after a knock. Nathan Ferguson, formerly of Villa's Midlands rivals West Brom, remains sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Opta stats

Aston Villa won the reverse fixture against Crystal Palace 2-1 in November. They've not done the league double over the Eagles since 1980-81, a season they last won the top-flight title.

Crystal Palace have won just one of their nine Premier League away games against Aston Villa (D3 L5), winning 1-0 in December 2013. The Eagles have never scored more than once at Villa Park in the competition, failing to score on each of their last four visits.

Aston Villa have lost six of their seven Premier League games on a Sunday this season, including each of the last four in a row. The exception was a 2-1 home win against Leicester back in December.

Crystal Palace have won consecutive league games for just the second time this season, with the Eagles last winning more in a row between February and June 2020 (4).

Leeds vs Brighton - Sunday; kick-off 2pm

Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has not ruled out a return to action for Patrick Bamford in Sunday's home game against Brighton.

Bamford, plagued by successive injuries this season, has been sidelined since March due to a foot injury, but is hoping to give Leeds' survival bid a major boost.

Luke Ayling and Dan James are both suspended, but Raphinha and Jack Harrison are available after both were withdrawn due to knocks in the midweek defeat to Chelsea.

Brighton boss Graham Potter has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the visit to Elland Road.

Seagulls midfielder Enock Mwepu is making progress with his groin injury but will not be involved. Jeremy Sarmiento (hamstring) and long-term absentee Jakub Moder (knee) also remain unavailable.

Opta stats

Leeds have lost eight of their last 10 league meetings with Brighton (W1 D1), also failing to score on eight separate occasions in that run.

Brighton have won five of their last seven away league games against Leeds (L2), having won just one of their first 16 visits to Elland Road (D6 L9).

Leeds have only lost their final home game in just one of their last 18 top-flight campaigns (W10 D7), with that defeat coming against Spurs in 1995-96 (1-3).

Brighton have won their final away league game in just one of the last seven seasons (D4 L2), beating Burnley 2-1 on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.

Leeds have lost nine Premier League home games this season, and conceded 37 goals at Elland Road. Only in 1946-47 (10) have they lost more, while only in 1959-60 (46) have they conceded more at home in a single top-flight campaign - they were relegated at the end of both seasons.

Watford vs Leicester - Sunday; kick-off 2pm

Watford manager Roy Hodgson could be without 10 players for the visit of Leicester.

Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis are suffering with knee injuries and are doubts, while Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Joshua King, Shaqai Forde and Nicolas Nkoulou are also all either injured or sick.

Cucho Hernandez remains absent and Joao Pedro is a doubt. However, Hassane Kamara is back from suspension.

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana could return after missing Wednesday's 3-0 win over Norwich with a calf problem.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward has been carrying a knee issue, but is also expected to be involved.

Defender Ricardo Pereira (thigh) continues his recovery, along with Ryan Bertrand and midfielder Wilfred Ndidi (both knee).

Opta stats

Watford have lost just two of their last 11 home league games against Leicester (W7 D2) and are unbeaten in their last four (W3 D1) since a 1-0 loss in March 2016.

Leicester are looking to complete the Premier League double over Watford for just the second time, previously doing so in their 2015-16 title winning campaign.

Leicester have already beaten Watford twice this season, winning 4-2 in the league and 4-1 in the FA Cup. The Foxes have never scored 4+ goals in three games against an opponent in a single season before.

After remaining unbeaten in their final home game in their first nine top-flight seasons (W5 D4), Watford have lost three of their last four (W1), conceding at least four goals in each defeat.

Wolves vs Norwich - Sunday; kick-off 2pm

Bruno Lage could name an unchanged Wolves team as he belatedly returns to the dugout for his side's final home game of the season against Norwich on Sunday.

Lage missed the midweek mauling by Manchester City after continuing to test positive for coronavirus, but has since been given the green light to resume full duties.

Daniel Podence (foot) and Romain Saiss (knee) are still ruled out while Nelson Semedo and Max Kilman are already resigned to missing the remainder of the campaign.

Wolves provisional squad Sa, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Marcal, Boly, Coady, Jonny, Gomes, Neves, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Cundle, Neto, Jimenez, Trincao, Silva, Chiquinho, Hwang.

Norwich boss Dean Smith has no fresh fitness concerns following the midweek 3-0 defeat at Leicester, where Angus Gunn started in goal and he could retain his place ahead of Tim Krul.

Midfielder Mathias Normann (thigh) and defender Christoph Zimmermann (groin) are both still not available.

Midfielder Kenny McLean (fractured toe) and forward Josh Sargent (ankle) have been ruled out for the rest of the campaign, while striker Adam Idah (knee) and defenders Andrew Omobamidele (back) and Ozan Kabak (thigh) are long-term absentees.

Norwich provisional squad Gunn, Aarons, Byram, Hanley, Giannoulis, Rupp, Gilmour, Rashica, Lees-Melou, Springett, Pukki, Krul, Gibson, Williams, Dowell, Placheta, Sorensen, Gibbs, Tzolis, Rowe.

Opta stats

Wolves have never lost a top-flight home game against Norwich (W8 D2), keeping a clean sheet in seven of their 10 such games against them.

Norwich are winless in five league games against Wolves (D2 L3), having won four of their previous five (L1).

Norwich won 1-0 at Wolves in the FA Cup earlier this season - the last team to beat them twice at Molineux in the same season were Manchester City in 2011-12, which was also the last campaign in which Norwich beat the same Premier League side twice away from home (West Bromwich Albion).

Wolves lost their final home league game last season, doing down 2-1 against Manchester United. They've not done so in consecutive campaigns since a run of three between 1996-97 and 1998-99.

Norwich have won just one of their last 20 Premier League games on a Sunday, beating Burnley 2-0 last month (D4 L15). Away from home, the Canaries are winless in their last 10 top-flight Sunday games (D2 L8), losing the last six by an aggregate score of 22-3.

Everton vs Brentford - Sunday; kick-off at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports from 4pm

Everton will be without Fabian Delph for their crucial clash against Brentford but could welcome back two players.

Delph was substituted late on against Watford on Wednesday and has sustained a small muscle injury that will keep him out of Sunday's match.

Ben Godfrey could return from the thigh injury he suffered last month while Donny Van De Beek (groin) is also in contention following two months on the sidelines but Yerry Mina (calf) will have to wait a little longer.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank could have Sergi Canos available for the trip to Goodison Park.

Ethan Pinnock will remain sidelined with a hamstring problem, along with Saman Ghoddos and Frank Onyeka (both ankle).

Onyeka is in a better position than the others and could have a chance of returning for the final game of the season against Leeds.

Everton

Opta stats

Everton have won their last four home games against Brentford in all competitions, including a 4-1 victory in the FA Cup this season.

Brentford won the reverse fixture against Everton 1-0 in November; their only league double against the Toffees came in the first ever campaign the sides met back in 1935-36.

Everton have lost six of their last nine Premier League home games against promoted sides (W2 D1), as many as they had in their previous 50 such matches (W35 D9). Defeat here would be the third consecutive season the Toffees have lost at home to two of the three promoted sides.

Brentford are looking to become the first promoted team since West Bromwich Albion in 2010-11 to complete the Premier League double over Everton. The Toffees have won just one of their five games against promoted sides so far this season (D1 L3).

Newcastle vs Arsenal - Monday; kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports from 7pm

Team news to follow

Newcastle United

Opta stats