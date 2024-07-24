Ederson future dominates Man City tour | Pep Guardiola unsure if Kalvin Phillips will stay - Reporter Notebook

Instead of a routine press conference after a fun, but run-of-the-mill pre-season friendly, Man City manager Pep Guardiola decided to drop a bombshell.

Ederson, we now know, is considering his options after seven years at the club. Guardiola says he wants him to stay.

Image: Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson could leave the Premier League champions this summer

When City sanction big-name departures, it's usually because there's someone ready to take over the mantle, or they can't get guaranteed starts anymore - is that really the case with Ederson though?

It means Stefan Ortega will play out the rest of this US Tour with a shot at starting the season as the main man between the sticks. It's a good job the club tied him down to a new contract after his impressive end to the previous campaign.

Phillips looked sharp in training and is clearly loved by his senior team-mates, but his future at the club remains bleak. Guardiola admitted after the game he doesn't know what will happen with him either. It seems City are waiting for other clubs to pick up the phone.

Ortega is arguably the best backup in the Premier League, but it means City will have a lot more questions and scrutiny about the keeper position until the Premier League season kicks off.

Scott Carson is the other senior keeper on the books and he's only had one Premier League start in 13 years. If Ederson leaves, who's the man to replace him and can he have the same impact the Brazilian has? It will be a talking point all tour.

As for City's first game of pre-season, it was difficult for the fringe players to make their case for first-team selection.

Image: Celtic's Nicolas Kuhn celebrates scoring against Man City

The heat and humidity in Chapel Hill, North Carolina was sapping, but it won't be used as excuse for some sloppiness from City's young back line in the first half.

"We'll see," said Guardiola. "He's training really well, he made a really good first half against Celtic. He came from an injury, that's why we didn't want to give him more minutes. But we'll see, he knows the situation."

The City boss also talked before the match about how James McAtee, back from a loan spell at Sheffield United, has impressed him by growing up as a player.

The 21-year-old started, flashed some skill at times, although failed to run the game as he'd like. He's another that faces a big few weeks in the States.

Image: James McAtee (left) was loaned to Sheffield United last season

The manager is talking about him, so does he stay for one more window and try to break into the team or back himself like Cole Palmer to become a star elsewhere?

All of a sudden, there's more riding on City's time in the Stateside than first thought.

