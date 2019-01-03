Middlesbrough's Martin Braithwaite joins Leganes on loan

Middlesbrough's Martin Braithwaite has joined Leganes on loan

Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite has completed his loan move to Spanish side Leganes for the rest of the season.

The Denmark international, who has scored five goals in total for club and country this season, travelled to Spain this week for talks.

Boro boss Tony Pulis confirmed the move was imminent after Tuesday's draw against Derby when he said: "Braithwaite is talking to Leganes - the club who were interested in him in the summer. We think that will happen.

"I have not had a lot of time with him, I had two or three weeks before he went last season on loan, and four or five months this season. Good luck if he wants to go. He wanted to go in the summer. He has got his move now."

Braithwaite, who joined Boro in 2017 from Toulouse, spent the second half of last season on loan at Bordeaux.

Leganes are currently 16th in La Liga.