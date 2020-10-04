Jean-Clair Todibo: Fulham continue talks with Barcelona over £18.1m deal

Fulham are continuing talks with Barcelona over a deal for centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

The Premier League side want to sign at least one central defender before Monday's 11pm transfer deadline, having conceded 10 goals in their first three games back in the top flight.

One source claims an £18.1m deal has been agreed between Fulham and Barcelona, and that Scott Parker's side are now discussing personal terms with Todibo.

The 20-year-old France U20 international joined Barcelona from Toulouse in January 2019, but has made just five appearances for the Spanish club and spent the second half of last season on loan at Schalke.

Fulham were also interested in Tottenham defender Juan Foyth, who joined Villarreal on loan on Sunday, and Omar Colley, who now looks set to stay at Sampdoria.

Deadline Day: What does every PL club need?

Fulham's first season back in the Premier League is only three games old but there are already worrying signs from Craven Cottage. Scott Parker's side have lost their first three games, and sporting director Tony Khan irritated the manager by apologising for the side's performance against Aston Villa on Twitter immediately after the game on Monday.

Image: Fulham were interested in Tottenham's Juan Foyth before he joined Villarreal

Khan referenced Fulham's struggle to sign centre-backs in his tweets, mentioning four deals which have collapsed over the course of the summer, the latest being for Sassuolo's Marlon, who failed a medical after an agreement had been reached with the Italian club.

But the need for defensive reinforcements is more obvious than ever after they shipped three goals against Villa to add to the tally of seven conceded against Arsenal and Leeds.

But their recent performances suggest there is a need for strengthening in all areas - not just defence. The final few days of the window could be pivotal to their survival hopes.

Transfer Deadline Day - October 5

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, October 5 with a feast of activity throughout the day involving the biggest names in football.

Some of the highlights to enjoy on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms:

Breakfast with David Ginola and Rachel Yankey

The Football Show Special with Dwight Yorke and Andy Cole

Countdown with Harry and Jamie Redknapp

Supporters at the heart of the show with Sky VIP fan wall

You can also follow the stories on Sky Sports' digital platforms, with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to keep across all the deals and drama with Sky Sports.