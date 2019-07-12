Sheffield United agree fee for Preston's Callum Robinson

Sheffield United have had a bid accepted for Callum Robinson

Sheffield United have had a bid accepted for Preston forward Callum Robinson, according to Sky sources.

The 24-year-old scored 12 goals in 27 Championship games for Preston last season, helping them to a 14th-place finish.

Norwich reportedly made a £6m bid for Robinson, but Preston denied an offer has been made, saying no deals were on the table for any of their players.

The Republic of Ireland international came through the ranks at Aston Villa but only made five appearances for the club.

Sheffield United have already signed Luke Freeman and Phil Jagielka this window, with Ravel Morrison currently training with the club.

