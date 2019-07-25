Ben Osborn: Sheffield United agree deal for Nottingham Forest midfielder

Ben Osborn broke through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest in 2013

Sheffield United have reached an agreement with Nottingham Forest over a deal for midfielder Ben Osborn.

United have been trying to land the 24-year old for the last fortnight, having had an original offer rising to £3m turned down by Forest.

It's understood United made an improved second bid which has prompted agreement with the board at the City Ground.

Osborn has scored 16 times in 230 first team appearances for Forest having come through the youth system.

He would become the Blades' sixth summer signing on their return to the Premier League, after having broken their transfer record for Luke Freeman, Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset.

