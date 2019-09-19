Norwich win over Manchester City can boost Sheffield United, says Chris Wilder

1:02 Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says that Norwich's 3-2 victory over Man City last weekend can give his team confidence Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder says that Norwich's 3-2 victory over Man City last weekend can give his team confidence

Chris Wilder says Norwich beating Manchester City can give his Sheffield United team confidence to "go anywhere and get a result".

The Blades were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Southampton at Bramall Lane in their fifth game of the campaign.

Oli McBurnie's second-half strike was ruled out by VAR after he met an Oliver Norwood free-kick, whilst striker Billy Sharp was also sent-off in the 85th minute.

Meanwhile, fellow newly-promoted side Norwich earned a surprise 3-2 victory over last season's domestic treble winners at Carrow Road.

"When the likes of Norwich beat Manchester City and other results happen it does give you a load of confidence that we can go anywhere and get a result," he said.

"I've always been straight in my opinion of my team, my players and opposition players, we have more than held our own in terms of the play and we have to tighten up in certain areas and not give daft goals away and put teams to bed.

"The thing that people would have thought we would struggle with, competing and playing the way we do - I don't think we have.

"The stats back that up, the chances created would back that up. I am delighted with the players and we have to keep going, we have had two great away results and we are looking to get another one on Saturday."

'I don't spin referee's decisions'

Reflecting on last week's defeat, Wilder admitted he was unhappy that the Blades were not awarded a penalty after James Ward-Prowse appeared to handle the ball in the box against Southampton.

However, the 51-year-old believed that decisions against McBurnie and Sharp were made correctly by the officials, and has vowed to remain "honest" when dissecting his team's performances.

"The feedback from the assessor and the match officials is that there has been outstanding performances from all the referees so far this season, so they can be delighted with their performances.

"I think we have had a couple of decisions go against us, a decision against John Egan against Leicester and on Saturday afternoon when Jack O'Connell and a couple of others are about to smash the ball into the net and there is a definite handball.

"It has been well discussed, there were arms in an unnatural position, and I don't agree that he didn't have his eyes on the ball. It has hit his hand and affected the flight of the ball.

"I have said honestly and openly I do not spin things, I speak openly about my team's performance."

Wilder criticised his team for not taking any of their first-half chances after their defeat against Ralph Hassenhuttl's Saints, with his team registering 17 shots but only four on target during the game.

United are currently 15th in the table after one win, two draws and two defeats in their first season back in the Premier League after a 12-season absence.

Wilder's side travel to Goodison Park on Saturday without Mo Besic who is unable to play against his former side.