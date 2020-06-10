Dean Henderson will become England's No 1, says Sheffield United team-mate Simon Moore

Dean Henderson has enjoyed a successful season in the Premier League

Dean Henderson will become England's future No 1 goalkeeper, according to his Sheffield United team-mate Simon Moore.

Jordan Pickford has been favoured by England boss Gareth Southgate but with Euro 2020 pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it could allow Henderson more time to stake his claim as the first choice.

Henderson, who is at Bramall Lane on loan from Manchester United, has enjoyed a successful season in the Premier League following promotion last term, with the Blades seventh ahead of the return to action on June 17.

When asked if Henderson was ready to challenge Pickford as England's first choice, Blades goalkeeper Moore told Sky Sports: "Yes he definitely is. Last year in the Championship he was the best goalkeeper, and he's carried that on this season in the Premier League.

"The big thing with Deano is that he backs up what he says. He has a clear goal in his head, to be England's No 1. I think he's well on the way to doing that. He's an exceptional talent.

"This season in the Premier League has done him the world of good to stake his claim as England's No 1.

"It's difficult being behind him with game time limited, but at the same time I'm delighted for Deano because he's a great lad and since he joined he's captured the fans' hearts.

"His performances back up what he says off the pitch. That's what I like about Deano. If he says he's going to do something, he will do it. He's going to have a great career and I genuinely believe he will be England's No 1 at one point."