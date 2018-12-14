Jack Wilshere suffers injury setback, says West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini

Jack Wilshere's latest ankle injury could be more serious than first thought, says West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.

The problem sidelined Wilshere for West Ham's 3-1 home win over Cardiff, having only returned from another ankle injury three days earlier in the 3-0 away victory against Newcastle.

Pellegrini will be hoping Wilshere can return in time for the beginning of the busy festive period, but he was unsure when the midfielder would be available for selection once more.

"Is it more serious than first thought? Maybe, because when he felt the pain it was in his 'good' ankle, not the ankle where he had the surgery," Pellegrini said ahead of Saturday's trip to Fulham.

"We hoped it was just a pain and that he could adjust for two or three days but for different things it's been longer than we expected... it's difficult to know when he'll be back."

West Ham, who started the Premier League season with three consecutive defeats, have hit form in December winning their last three games, leaving them 11th in the table.