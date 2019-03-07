Javier Hernandez says West Ham are making progress

0:39 Javier Hernandez thinks West Ham have the pieces in place to regularly be among the contenders for European football. Javier Hernandez thinks West Ham have the pieces in place to regularly be among the contenders for European football.

Javier Hernandez thinks West Ham are working towards their "main goal" of regularly challenging for Europe.

The Hammers have been slightly inconsistent in their first season under Premier League title-winning manager Manuel Pellegrini, but appear to be on the rise of late.

They now sit ninth in the table and their only defeat in the last five games was a 1-0 loss at leaders Manchester City.

That game was sandwiched by home wins over Fulham and Newcastle, and Hernandez thinks the club are moving forwards.

He told Sky Sports: "They bring in a manager who knows how to win things in most of the leagues, and they are spending a lot of money to bring in good players, with a good mentality as well.

"Sixty-thousand people at home every match, so I think everything is getting there.

West Ham have been on the rise in the Premier League, with just one defeat since January

"Hopefully, this club can get in that part of always fighting for European positions every season, that is the main goal."

The 30-year-old began his Premier League career at Manchester United and reached the 50-goal mark in the 3-1 defeat of Fulham.

The goal was tinged with controversy because it appeared to go in off Hernandez's hand but the Mexico international is unconcerned.

He said: "My first goal with Manchester United, I hit it with my foot and hit it with my face!

"But the value was the same, so I am glad with it.

"Fifty goals in the Premier League is something I am very glad to do and as well you can say that, in 150 games, I just started almost 80 games.

"So, I think it is a good number to score those goals in those starts."