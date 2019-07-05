Celta Vigo's Maxi Gomez being chased by West Ham and Valencia

0:57 The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss West Ham target Maxi Gomez as well as the future of Marko Arnautovic The Good Morning Transfers panel discuss West Ham target Maxi Gomez as well as the future of Marko Arnautovic

West Ham and Valencia are chasing Maxi Gomez with the striker preferring a move to the Hammers, Sky Sports News understands.

It is believed Valencia had reached an agreement which involved three players (including former Celta Vigo forward Santi Mina) plus cash in exchange for the player.

Sky sources believe this deal went as far as the three players arriving at Vigo for medicals - only for those to be halted with Gomez now favouring a move to West Ham.

Although both West Ham and Valencia previously had offers of £29m plus add-ons accepted by Celta, they are now believed to be demanding the £45m release clause in the Uruguayan's contract.

If West Ham do manage to convince Gomez to join them, an agreement over personal terms is not expected to pose a problem.

Meanwhile, club sources have told Sky Sports News that West Ham accepted a "terrible deal" for Marko Arnautovic, with Manuel Pellegrini targeting Gomez as his replacement.

