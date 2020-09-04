James Tarkowski: West Ham bid more than £20m for Burnley centre-back

Burnley defender James Tarkowski is a full England international

West Ham have made a bid worth more than £20m for Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski.

Hammers manager David Moyes is keen to use the funds generated by the sale of Grady Diangana on a new centre-back.

Diangana joined West Brom on a five-year deal on Friday after spending last season on loan at The Hawthorns.

West Ham have confirmed the funds gained by selling Diangana will be reinvested into Moyes' squad.

"The money received for Grady will be reinvested entirely in the team, in line with the manager's targets," read a club statement.

Tarkowski has made 143 appearances for Burnley since joining the club in 2016

"We believe that this will give us the best possible chance of ensuring we have a balanced squad to compete in the Premier League and capable of reaching our objectives and ambitions this season."

Tarkowski joined Burnley from Brentford in 2016 and has gone on to make 143 appearances for the Clarets.

The 27-year-old is a full England international with two caps, having made his debut against Italy in 2018.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.