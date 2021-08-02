Jesse Lingard: West Ham think they have just '10 per cent' chance of signing Manchester United forward

West Ham now believe they only have a 10 per cent chance of re-signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.

Lingard joined West Ham on loan in January and his impressive displays helped the club finish sixth in the Premier League.

Image: Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Jesse Lingard is in his plans for next season

He also forced his way back into the England squad - playing in the warm-up games ahead of Euro 2020, although he was not selected for the tournament itself.

Lingard is now back in pre-season training with Manchester United and he featured in their recent warm-up games against QPR and Brentford.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Lingard is in his plans for the upcoming season.

Lingard's United contract runs out next summer and he is valued at about £30m.

