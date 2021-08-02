Jesse Lingard: West Ham think they have just '10 per cent' chance of signing Manchester United forward

West Ham now believe they only have a 10 per cent chance of re-signing Jesse Lingard from Manchester United.
Lingard joined West Ham on loan in January and his impressive displays helped the club finish sixth in the Premier League.
He also forced his way back into the England squad - playing in the warm-up games ahead of Euro 2020, although he was not selected for the tournament itself.
Lingard is now back in pre-season training with Manchester United and he featured in their recent warm-up games against QPR and Brentford.
- West Ham fixtures 2021/22: Hammers start at Newcastle
- Consortium 'remains committed' to West Ham takeover
- Transfer Centre LIVE!
United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said Lingard is in his plans for the upcoming season.
Trending
- Watch Invincibles vs Fire LIVE!
- Spurs to fine Kane for not returning to training
- Spurs 'disappointed' as Kane doesn't return to training
- Grealish returns to Villa training after Man City's £100m bid
- Pereira hits back at Ismael; wants to leave WBA
- West Ham believe just '10 per cent' chance of signing Lingard
- Ocon dispels Alonso theories as he basks in 'huge' first win
- Tommy Fury and Dubois join Jake Paul undercard
- Henderson to miss Man Utd training camp due to Covid
- Nagelsmann confident Goretzka will stay at Bayern
Lingard's United contract runs out next summer and he is valued at about £30m.
Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports
You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News.