West Ham transfer news: Nikola Milenkovic deal edges closer amid Kurt Zouma talks

West Ham are edging closer to a deal for Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic, with the fee expected to be £14m.

A number of elements of the transfer are still to be sorted, but West Ham are hopeful they can complete the deal.

West Ham have also held talks with Marseille over Duje Caleta-Car and with Chelsea for Kurt Zouma.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported a deal for Zouma was looking very difficult to complete, with Milenkovic emerging as a more realistic option.

Zouma has been West Ham's primary centre-back target and it is thought the Frenchman is very open to a move to the London Stadium, but difficulty lies in the valuation - with Chelsea thought to want in the region of £25m - and the player's wages.

Image: West Ham hold an interest in Kurt Zouma and Nikola Milenkovic, with David Moyes keen to add a centre-back to his squad

Meanwhile, 23-year-old Serbia international Milenkovic, who has been with Fiorentina since 2017, has only one year left on his current contract.

Milenkovic made 34 Serie A appearances for Fiorentina last season, and last appeared for Serbia in their World Cup Qualifier draw with Portugal in March.

