Watford boss Javi Gracia says injuries give other players the opportunity to step up

Javi Gracia has challenged Watford's fringe players to take their chance as the squad gets stretched ahead of the hectic festive schedule.

Watford are at home to Cardiff on Saturday and will be looking to build on Monday night's 2-2 draw at Everton.

However, they must do so without the likes of Andre Gray, Will Hughes, Adalberto Penaranda and Sebastian Prodl through injury, while Etienne Capoue is still suspended.

But Gracia said: "I like to have all my players available, but in this case, even with two, three, four players out, we have enough players to play in the next game.

"The squad is ready and some of them have been waiting for their chance for a long time. Maybe, in the next games, they will get their chances.

Watford forward Andre Gray is currently sidelined by injury

"We have to play a lot of games, so we must be patient and trust our players.

"I am always positive and always see the chance to get points. I look back to try and improve the things we can do, but I prefer to be focused on the next game.

"And it is a chance for us, playing at home, against Cardiff in this case, it is a good chance to come back and win."

Gracia offered no time-frame on a likely return for forward Gray, who sat out the trip to Goodison Park.

"He had a contusion in a training session on his fibula," said Gracia.

"We have to wait in this moment, but he is out of the team for sure.

"I don't know if he will be ready in a couple of weeks or a long time."

Midfielder Tom Cleverley is available after playing for the U23s, but will not be overworked on his return, having been out of action since the start of 2018, following a combination of hamstring and Achilles trouble.

"In this moment he needs to improve his condition, but I think he is close to coming back," said Gracia.

"He needs time, but he can play in the next games if I decide."