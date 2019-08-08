Ismaila Sarr boosts Watford attacking options, says Javi Gracia

Ismaila Sarr has joined Watford from Rennes

Watford head coach Javi Gracia believes club-record signing Ismaila Sarr will boost their attacking options this season.

Senegal winger Sarr - who played in their 1-0 defeat to Algeria in last month's Africa Cup of Nations final - completed a £40m move to Vicarage Road from French club Rennes on transfer Deadline Day.

Sarr's arrival on Thursday comes just a day after former Arsenal and Manchester United striker Danny Welbeck joined the Hornets and Gracia is excited by his new acquisitions ahead of the visit of Brighton in their opening Premier League fixture on Saturday.

2:09 Danny Welbeck tells Sky Sports News he turned down offers from English and European clubs to join Watford on a free transfer Danny Welbeck tells Sky Sports News he turned down offers from English and European clubs to join Watford on a free transfer

"He's a player with big offensive skills," Gracia said of Sarr on the club's official website.

"He can play both sides: right, left, and as a striker sometimes. He is very strong physically, very fast and he's very good in the spaces.

"We saw him playing with the national team in the final of the African Cup of Nations and in all the other games. He's a young player, a good player and he will be very good for the team."

Sarr played for Senegal in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final defeat to Algeria

The player himself is keen to show the Watford fans what he can bring to the side as they look to improve on a positive 2018/19 season that saw them reach the FA Cup final and finish 11th in the Premier League.

"Hopefully the Watford fans are going to see some goals and the way I play with a lot of dribbles and speed, and hopefully that's what they will be seeing a lot of in the future," said Sarr.

"I will give my best for the fans and for the club and they will see every week that I will give 100 per cent for Watford.

"It was a dream for many years to play in this country because of the intensity and speed of the game. That is the way I play so it's perfect for me."

As for Welbeck, Gracia is delighted that an England international who was part of the squad that reached the semi-finals of last year's World Cup has signed for the Hornets.

6:45 The Transfer Talk Panel pick out five Premier League youngsters who could have a major impact during the 2019/20 season The Transfer Talk Panel pick out five Premier League youngsters who could have a major impact during the 2019/20 season

"He's a very important player, not only for me but everyone in this country," added Gracia.

"He's an international player for England, a high-quality player and I think he's a very good player for us.

"He's a very good striker or winger; he can play in different positions. He is always attacking, he's a very fast player and is a strong finisher. To have a player of his experience and quality is good for the team.

"I'm sure he will give us good options. He has different skills and he can help the team.

"We need to check what he needs to be in the best condition and after try to help him be playing as soon as possible and help the team. I'm looking forward to the moment when he can play and help the team."