Joao Pedro gets work permit ahead of Watford move

Joao Pedro has been granted a work permit ahead of his move to Watford

Watford have confirmed that a work permit application for Brazilian forward Joao Pedro has been successful.

Pedro is set to join the Hornets in January after they agreed a £2m fee for the 18-year-old with Fluminense last year, but a clause in the contract reportedly states the club must be paid £20m should another team look to sign him.

However, Sky Sports News understands Watford are confident a deal is in place, and that they would be surprised if there was a way for another club to come in and sign the player.

Watford goalkeeper and fellow Brazilian Heurelho Gomes told the club: "This is great news for us. He's a talented player, he is fast and he can score goals as well.

"We are looking forward to welcoming him in January. I believe he is going to do great things for us because he's the type of player that is a little bit more aggressive that we need sometimes.

"He's that player that can score goals and, also, when we need to keep the ball, he will do it for sure."

The Brazilian has drawn comparisons to compatriot Richarlison, who moved to Watford in the summer of 2017 from Fluminense, before following Marco Silva to Everton a year later.

Pedro has scored 4 goals in 22 games in the Brazilian top-flight this season and is set to arrive at Vicarage Road in the new year.