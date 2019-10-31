Quique Sanchez Flores seeking solution to lack of goals in Troy Deeney's absence

Watford have won only one match in eight under Quique Sanchez Flores

Watford head coach Quique Sanchez Flores says they must find a solution to their goalscoring problems in the continued absence of Troy Deeney.

The Hornets skipper has been out since August 17 with a knee injury and in his absence they have struggled, with the club bottom of the Premier League, four points from safety, and other forwards joining Deeney on the injury list.

Deeney is not expected to return until after next month's international break and although Watford have faltered without him - they have scored just once in their last five matches in all competitions - Sanchez Flores believes other players must step up to replace him.

"I love Deeney, you all know that, and we know how he can help the team, but right now he is not the solution," Flores said ahead of Saturday's game with Chelsea at Vicarage Road, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

"He has a lot of character and represents well the values of the club: be organised, be brave, be compact and solid. This is the character we want.

"We need to talk about the solutions as these players are not ready right now.

"We need to be focused on the solutions [in attack], with [Gerard] Deulofeu, with Andre Gray, with Roberto Pereyra."

Sanchez Flores has received some positive injury news, with Isaac Success available after a groin problem.

Influential midfielder Etienne Capoue has been struggling with a back problem and although he is not 100 per cent fit, he is in contention to face Chelsea at the weekend.

However, he is still without Ismaila Sarr, Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley and Domingos Quina, whose groin injury at Everton in midweek will keep him out of action for two weeks.

Joao Pedro will offer the Hertfordshire club a welcome boost when he joins them in January, however, after the Brazilian received a work permit for the new year.

"I saw him play and he is strong, really quick and he scores goals," added Sanchez Flores, whose only victory in eight matches since taking over from the sacked Javi Gracia came in the 2-1 Carabao Cup victory over Championship side Swansea in September.

"January is so far away right now - the focus is on what happens in the next two days," he said.

"We love the player but he is not the solution right now."