Troy Deeney doesn't train but Watford expect striker to take coronavirus test this week

Watford striker Troy Deeney did not return to training on Monday due to being unwell, although not related to coronavirus.

The Hornets expect the striker to be at training on Tuesday, where he will be tested for coronavirus along with the rest of the squad.

Deeney has so far opted not to train as part of the Premier League's Project Restart due to concerns over the health of his son, who is just five months and has had breathing difficulties.

