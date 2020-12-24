Xisco Munoz says Watford players are up for the fight against Championship leaders Norwich

New Watford boss Xisco Munoz has vowed his players will "fight like animals" when they face leaders Norwich in his first match in charge.

The Spaniard is the latest coach to take over at Vicarage Road following Vladimir Ivic's sacking after only four months in charge.

Munoz led Dinamo Tbilisi to the Georgian Premier League title earlier this year and is now tasked with guiding Watford to promotion.

He faces a tough opening game against a Norwich side already five points clear at the top and nine ahead of the fifth-placed Hornets.

"Of course it's an important game," said Munoz at his pre-match press conference. "We will fight like animals, we'll give our maximum, 100 per cent, and will play this game like it's the last one in our lives, for sure.

"But we need time to process. We know in front of us is a good team and the difference is nine points so we need to do better.

"I've been very happy with the guys over the first two days and if they continue with this attitude we'll have some good moments in the future, sure."

Image: Munoz joined Watford from Georgian top-flight side Dinamo Tbilisi

Munoz is Watford's fifth head coach in just over a year and Canaries boss Daniel Farke admits his side will be stepping somewhat into the unknown.

"It's always difficult to prepare for a team with a new manager," he said at his pre-match press conference.

"But they have lots of quality and experience and they want to go up to the Premier League. They have so much quality, even on the bench.

"Each and every club has their own individual situation. I'm not here to give advice to other clubs to stick with managers.

"It's important not to be addicted to a result on Saturday, you have to believe you're working with the right person. If you are, you stick with them. If you're not, you look for a change.

"The biggest favourites in this league are Bournemouth and Watford. They've spent lots of years at the top level.

Image: Vladimir Ivic who was sacked after Watford's 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield

"But there's no reason to be scared. We have a chance and we'll go there to perform at our best."

With Bournemouth not in action due to a coronavirus outbreak at Millwall, Swansea have the chance to go second with a win at QPR.

Carabao Cup semi-finalists Brentford, in fourth, head along the M4 to Cardiff looking to extend their unbeaten run to 14 matches.

At the bottom, Wycombe have a trip to Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday travel to Blackburn.