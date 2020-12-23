David Prutton's Boxing Day Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship on Boxing Day? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here!

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Boxing Day. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing on Saturday.

Barnsley vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

This has all the makings of a cracking Yorkshire derby! Both sides are in a good position to have a god at this one, and it could be a very entertaining game with a few goals in.

Huddersfield will be feeling very confident after a great win against Watford, but I can't split these two sides. I'll go for a draw.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Blackburn vs Sheffield Wednesday, Saturday 3pm

Blackburn suffered a tough narrow defeat at Stoke, and will want to bounce back after a rare occasion in which they didn't score.

Sheffield Wednesday got a massive win last weekend. Could this be the belated start of the Tony Pulis era? I think they will be okay overall, but Rovers might just be too good for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Gillette Soccer Saturday Saturday 26th December 12:00pm

Bristol City vs Wycombe, Saturday 3pm

Three defeats on the spin now for Bristol City. Are they the same streaky side they were under Lee Johnson? It is starting to look that way.

Wycombe are still picking up points wherever they can. They are the massive underdog in every game they go into in this league, and will give this as good a go as ever, but I fancy Bristol City to return to winning ways here.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Cardiff vs Brentford, Saturday 3pm

Cardiff came up against a Norwich side that were a little too good for them, so we can't really read too much into that result from last weekend. They are a good side with plenty of quality.

Brentford are unbeaten in 13 games now, and are actually in a better position after 20 games than they were last season. Bryan Mbeumo looks to be back in top form, too, which should help ease some of the burden on Ivan Toney. They will be riding high after that win over Newcastle in the Carabao Cup as well. Away win here.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Swansea, Saturday 3pm

Seven without a win now for QPR! All does not seem quite right there. They just seem to lack a little quality in key areas of the pitch.

Swansea look excellent, particularly in defence. It's been a pleasure to watch them this season because they do have a threat going forward. If they can find a striker to help compliment what they have in January, they will be a real threat for the top two. Away win!

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Watford vs Norwich, Saturday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

I don't think its surprised anyone that Watford have a new manager in so quickly because that's usually how they operate. It didn't really work for Vladimir Ivic, and it will be interesting to see how they get on under Xisco Munoz. It's a huge challenge for him.

Norwich were very good against Cardiff. They look relentless and settled at the minute, and Daniel Farke seems assured that none of their key men will be leaving in January. I feel they will march on with another victory on Boxing Day.

Prutton predicts: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Coventry vs Stoke: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Preston: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Birmingham: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Reading vs Luton: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)