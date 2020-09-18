2020/21 Sky Bet EFL season: September and October games on Sky Sports

Sky Sports will broadcast 14 live Sky Bet EFL matches in October as the new Championship, League One and League two seasons take shape.

Sky Sports will show 130 live Sky Bet EFL league matches throughout the 2020/21 campaign, with QPR's trip to Coventry on Friday September 18 followed by a lunchtime clash at the City Ground between Nottingham Forest and Cardiff a day later.

The following Friday sees Huddersfield host Nottingham Forest in front of the Sky Sports cameras, with newly-promoted Wycombe welcoming Swansea on Saturday September 26.

Bournemouth's trip to Coventry on October 2, and Norwich's clash with Derby on October 3, usher in the next month of Championship action on Sky Sports, before Fleetwood's League One clash with Hull on October 9, and Harrogate Town's League Two trip to Bradford on October 12, take centre stage during the international break.

Nottingham Forest host rivals Derby County on October 23 before Watford and Bournemouth reunite for the first time following their relegation from the Premier League on October 24.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports

Watford will start thier bid for a quick return to the top flight in front of the Sky Sports cameras

September 11: Watford vs Middlesbrough, 7.45pm

September 12: Birmingham City vs Brentford, 12.30pm

September 13: Ipswich Town vs Wigan Athletic, 12pm

September 18: Coventry vs QPR, 7.45pm

September 19: Nottingham Forest vs Cardiff, 12.30pm

September 25: Huddersfield vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

September 26: Wycombe vs Swansea, 12.30pm

October 2: Coventry vs Bournemouth, 6pm*

October 3: Norwich vs Derby, 12.30pm

October 9: Fleetwood vs Hull, 7.45pm

October 12: Bradford vs Harrogate Town, 7.45pm

October 16: Derby vs Watford, 7.45pm

October 18: Preston vs Cardiff, 12pm

October 20: Norwich vs Birmingham, 7.45pm

October 20: Millwall vs Luton, 7.45pm

October 21: Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford, 7.45pm

October 23: Nottingham Forest vs Derby, 7.45pm

October 24: Watford vs Bournemouth, 12.30pm

October 27: Wycombe vs Watford, 7.45pm

October 27: Swansea vs Stoke, 7.45pm

October 28: Luton vs Nottingham Forest, 7.45pm

*Kick-off time subject to change

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match by match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review, with the first set for early October. Subject to clubs choosing to provide access to season ticket holders this is only available if supporters purchase their 2020/21 ticket by October 4.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Carabao Cup streaming

Round-one Carabao Cup matches that are not selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports will also be eligible for clubs to stream. These will only be available on a match pass basis at £10.