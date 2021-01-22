Live Sky Bet EFL games on Sky Sports: Championship, League One, EFL Trophy fixtures

Sky Sports has announced more Sky Bet EFL matches to be televised in February, including big derby clashes and tussles at the top of the table.

As the promotion race starts to gather pace, Sky Sports has added 18 more live Championship games to the schedule for February and early March, including Norwich's trip to Swansea (February 5) and Watford's visit to Bournemouth (February 27).

Local rivalries will also resume in front of the Sky Sports cameras as Derby take on East Midlands foes Nottingham Forest (February 26), Blackburn host Preston (February 12) and Sheffield Wednesday face Rotherham (March 3).

The EFL Trophy semi-finals, plus the League One clash between Gillingham and promotion hopefuls Lincoln will also be live on Sky Sports in February.

Confirmed EFL games on Sky Sports

Fri Jan 22: Stoke vs Watford (7.45pm)

Sun Jan 24: Preston vs Reading (12.30pm)

Sun Jan 24: Middlesbrough vs Blackburn (3pm)

Tues Jan 26: Ipswich vs Sunderland, 7.45pm

Fri Jan 29: Reading vs Bournemouth, 8pm

Sat Jan 30: Norwich vs Middlesbrough (12.30pm)

Sat Jan 30: Huddersfield vs Stoke (3pm)

Wed Feb 3: Brentford vs Bristol City (7.45pm)

Fri Feb 5: Gillingham vs Lincoln City (6pm)

Fri Feb 5: Swansea vs Norwich (8.15pm)

Sat Feb 6: Coventry vs Watford (12.30pm)

Fri Feb 12: Blackburn vs Preston (7.45pm)

Sat Feb 13: Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth (12.30pm)

Tue Feb 16: EFL Trophy semi-final 1 - teams TBC (6pm)

Tue Feb 16: Luton vs Cardiff (8.15pm)

Tue Feb 16: Middlesbrough vs Huddersfield (7.45pm)

Wed Feb 17: EFL Trophy semi-final 2 - teams TBC (6pm)

Wed Feb 17: Bournemouth vs Rotherham (8.15pm)

Fri Feb 19: Watford vs Derby (7.45pm)

Sat Feb 20: Coventry vs Brentford (12.30pm)

Tue Feb 23: Rotherham vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Tue Feb 23: Luton vs Millwall (7.45pm)

Wed Feb 24: Preston vs QPR (7.45pm)

Fri Feb 26: Derby vs Nottingham Forest (7.45pm)

Sat Feb 27: Bournemouth vs Watford (12.30pm)

Tue Mar 2: Reading vs Blackburn (8pm)

Wed Mar 3: Stoke vs Swansea (8pm)

Wed Mar 3: Sheffield Wednesday vs Rotherham (7.45pm)

All Sky Bet EFL matches available on TV or online

While the doors remain shut to fans, or with limited spectators allowed through the turnstiles, an arrangement exists whereby all matches that are not live on Sky Sports will be available to stream by clubs on iFollow (or club equivalent service), for a match pass price of £10.

In addition, season-ticket holders will, under the newly agreed framework, be provided access to all home games subject to the agreement of the club where the supporter holds a season ticket. In the Championship access to away midweek matches will also be available as part of the season ticket package if clubs choose to offer it.

The match by match streaming and season ticket offer is a temporary measure that has only been put in place while clubs operate at a zero or reduced capacity as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and will be subject to regular review.

EFL chief executive David Baldwin said: "There is no argument that attending live matches is what the League, its clubs and fans want to see and, clearly, the overriding objective is to get supporters back into stadiums as soon as it is safe to do so. In the meantime, this framework allows our clubs, if they so wish, to reward their most loyal supporters by providing what we hope is only short-term access to watch their matches.

"It's important that whilst the doors remain fully, or part shut, we ensure there is the ability for fans of all EFL clubs to be able to gain access and watch their team and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Sky Sports for their support in this matter. Collectively, it's not our preferred situation but given the circumstances Covid has presented us it gives us a temporary option whilst we finalise our plans for fans returning."

Sky Bet Championship streaming

Championship clubs are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to provide streams of:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Any midweek away match, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away weekend match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.

Leagues One and Two streaming

League One and Two are able to stream any match not shown live on Sky to fans who purchase individual match passes for £10.

The new framework for season-ticket holders allows clubs to have the option to also stream:

All home matches, including those shown live on Sky

Clubs cannot provide access to any away match, live on Sky or not, within a season ticket package.