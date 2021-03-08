English Football League 2021-22 season to begin on weekend of August 7

The English Football League (EFL) has announced the 2021-22 season will begin on the weekend of August 7.

In a statement, the EFL said the first fixture of the new campaign would likely be televised on Friday, August 6, with Sky Sports to broadcast 138 live games across the season.

The play-off finals for the Championship, League One and League Two will be held at Wembley Stadium across the final two weekends in May.

The League One final will be played on Saturday, May 21, before the League Two and Championship finals are held on Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29 respectively.

The regular season in League One will conclude on the weekend of April 30, while League Two and Championship will finish on the weekend of May 7/8.

The first round of the Carabao Cup will be held in the week commencing August 9, with the final to be staged on Sunday, February 27.

This season's final - to be played between holders Manchester City and Tottenham - was rearranged from its initial date of February 28 until April 25 in the hope supporters will be able to attend the Wembley showpiece.

A date for the release of the 2021-22 season fixtures will be confirmed in due course.