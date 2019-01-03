Sunderland interested in Sheffield United's Ben Heneghan

Ben Heneghan is currently on loan at Blackpool from Sheffield United

Sunderland are showing interest in Sheffield United defender Ben Heneghan, Sky Sports News understands.

The 25-year-old centre-back is currently on loan at Blackpool, where he has made 20 appearances, but can be recalled.

Blackburn, who were keen to sign him before he joined the Blades from Motherwell in 2017, are also still interested.

Heneghan has made only one appearance for Sheffield United since arriving, which came in the FA Cup - and he sees his contract at Bramall Lane expire in the summer.

Sunderland completed the signing of Max Power on a permanent transfer from Wigan on Wednesday.