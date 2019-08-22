Former Sunderland captain Lee Cattermole joins VVV-Venlo on one-year deal

Lee Cattermole left Sunderland in July following 10 years at the club

Lee Cattermole has signed a one-year deal with VVV-Venlo after a successful trial period with the Eredivisie side.

The 31-year-old left Sunderland in July after a 10-year association with the club, saying it was "the right time to find a new challenge."

Cattermole joins former team-mate Jerome Sinclair in the Netherlands for his first venture in professional football outside of the United Kingdom.

"The club arrived at the right time," Cattermole told the club's website. "They offered me a new chance.

Lee Cattermole zette vandaag een handtekening onder een éénjarige verbintenis bij onze club. #WelkomLee — VVV-Venlo (@VVVVenlo) August 22, 2019

"I am therefore very happy that after so many seasons in England I can now work in the Netherlands at a great Eredivisie club such as VVV-Venlo.

"With my experience I can contribute to the development of this young team. I want to move forward with VVV."

Cattermole, who originally joined the club from Wigan for £6m in 2009, scored seven goals in 36 appearances last term as the Black Cats lost the League One play-off final to Charlton.

He made 261 appearances for the club, playing at Premier League, Championship and League One level.