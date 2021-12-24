Derby County sale: US businessman Chris Kirchner withdraws bid to buy struggling Championship club

Chris Kirchner, one of the potential buyers of Derby County, has announced he is withdrawing from the process.

Kirchner says he made a formal offer to buy Derby two weeks ago, and improved the bid this week.

However, the US businessman says he was unable to agree a deal with Quantuma, Derby's administrators, that was "in the best interests of all parties".

Writing on Twitter, Kirchner said: "It is with real sadness that I can confirm I am withdrawing from the process to buy Derby County Football Club.

"First and foremost, I would like to apologise to the fans. As you know, I've been in talks with the administrators for about two months.

"Two weeks ago, I made a formal offer to buy the club. I believe I presented a very detailed, generous and ambitious long-term sustainable business plan. It included purchasing the stadium, future funding and maintaining the academy's status.

"We improved that offer further today. I wanted to agree a deal that I thought was in the best interests of all parties but, unfortunately, the last 24 hours has proven that just isn't possible. So it is with deep regret that I must now stand aside and let the administrators pursue their own course.

"As I did when I entered the process, I want to be transparent in this process and communicate to the fans first and directly. I'm just very sorry it's not better news. I wish all Derby supporters and everyone at the club all the best for the future.

"My team and I are going to move forward into club ownership as was our goal when we set out and are moving forward."

Kirchner - the founder, owner and chief executive of Slync.io, a global logistics company - announced his intention to buy Derby in October, saying he wanted to rebuild the Rams "back into the proud club everyone deserves."

On Thursday, Quantuma said there would be an announcement regarding the sale of Derby before Christmas.

Wayne Rooney says it is vital Derby County find a new owner in time for the January transfer window after a delay over the preferred bidder for the Championship club

The administrators said earlier this month they were hoping to sell the club by the end of January.

Derby entered administration in September and are currently bottom of the Championship, having been deducted a total of 21 points this season. They are 17 points from safety.

