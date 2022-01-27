Derby given additional four weeks by EFL to provide proof of funding for rest of season

Derby have been granted an additional four weeks by the EFL to provide proof of funding for the remainder of the season.

The EFL initially requested evidence be given to them by the beginning of February, but that has now been pushed back to March.

A league statement says the extension will offer time for further talks with interested buyers as well as "additional time to seek clarity on the claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe".

It read: "Following a formal review of revised financial forecasts at Derby County, the EFL and Quantuma (the club administrators) have today agreed a month-long extension to the deadline set for proof of funding to be provided.

"The EFL board had previously requested evidence by 1 February 2022 of how Derby County was to be financed whilst it remained in administration, alongside a financial plan that determined how the club would fulfil its fixture commitments until the end of the current season."

EFL chairman Rick Parry told Sky Sports earlier this month that the proposed February 1 date was not "a case of the guillotine will fall and that will be it", and that remains the case for this latest deadline.

Derby face liquidation if administrators are unable to find a buyer, with legal action by Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers said to be blocking three potential suitors from making formal offers.

Last week, the EFL delayed an emergency meeting with local politicians over the future of Derby following "positive developments".

Derby, who accepted a 21-point deduction earlier this season, have fought to get within eight points of safety after winning four of their last seven games, losing just twice in that time.

The Rams host Birmingham in the Championship on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Football; kick-off at 1.30pm.

EFL chairman Rick Parry has told Sky Sports there is a willingness to "work night and day to find a solution" to Derby's financial problems, in an exclusive interview.

Parry says the identification of a preferred bidder is "the missing piece in the jigsaw", and insists the other clubs will work together to find an agreement which suits all parties.

"We're willing to work night and day to find a solution to this to cut through the noise, to cut through the problems, but we do need that preferred bidder identified so that we're all talking realities and practicalities," he told Sky Sports.

"We can roll our sleeves up and get deals done and get solutions."

He added: "The clubs involved are prepared to sit around the table. February 1 is the next point. But that's in response to the indications that we're going to run out of money.

"Now if they have solutions, brilliant. Let's see them. Nobody's is trying to prevent solutions. It's quite the opposite."