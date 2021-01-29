Mbaye Diagne: West Brom sign Galatasaray striker on loan until end of the season

West Brom have completed the signing of Galatasaray and Senegal striker Mbaye Diagne on a loan deal with an option to buy.

The 29-year-old completed a medical in Turkey and flew into the Midlands on Friday night to complete a move to The Hawthorns on an initial six-month loan deal until the end of the season.

Senegal international Diagne has scored 11 goals in 19 appearances in all competitions this season as second-placed Galatasaray sit two points off leaders Besiktas in the Turkish Super Lig.

Bringing a striker to The Hawthorns has been top of Sam Allardyce's priorities since he was appointed West Brom manager in mid-December.

The club targeted various forwards for a potential incoming in January, including Everton's Cenk Tosun, Bournemouth's Joshua King, Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Hoffenheim's Ishak Belfodil.

Diagne announced ☑️✍️



We've signed Senegal international striker Mbaye Diagne on loan from @GalatasaraySK 🇸🇳 — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) January 29, 2021

The Baggies will hope Diagne's experience in the Champions League and Europa League with Galatasaray and Club Brugge in the past two years will help them in their quest for Premier League survival.

"Scoring goals is the most difficult part of the game but we feel he will come with confidence and we hope that will rub off on the squad," said West Brom's sporting and technical director Luke Dowling.

"Signing players in January is all about hitting the ground running. We hope Mbaye can do that as quickly as possible with games coming thick and fast.

"The biggest thing for us is that he really wanted to come which is massively important to us in the position we find ourselves."

The Baggies also made an enquiry to Manchester United about the possibility of a loan deal for midfielder Jesse Lingard, but the England international is set to sign for West Ham instead.

Who is Mbaye Diagne?

Diagne began his career in the Italian lower leagues and was spotted and signed by Antonio Conte for Serie A champions Juventus as a 21-year-old in 2013.

However, he was unable to make his name there and moved to China with Tianjin TEDA three years later.

After 15 goals in the Chinese Super League, he returned to Europe and signed for Turkish side Kasimpasa, where he scored 32 league goals across two seasons and was then snapped up by Galatasaray in 2019.

For them, he has been playing as a lone centre-forward and is a sizeable presence up front, a very good finisher who has also shown an ability to drop deeper and link up play.

According to Wyscout data, he has the best expected goals (10.3) and best expected goals and assists (10.94) rating in Turkey this season.

The winter transfer window is open until Monday, February 1 at 11pm.

Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.