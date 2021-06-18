Valerien Ismael: West Brom request Barnsley permission to speak to manager over Hawthorns job

West Bromwich Albion have approached Barnsley for permission to speak to their manager Valerien Ismael about the head coach vacancy at The Hawthorns.

Discussions are ongoing between the two clubs over the issue of compensation.

This is Albion's first move since sporting director Luke Dowling left the club earlier this week, and since chief executive Xu Ke, who takes the English name Ken, took control of football matters.

Ex-Wolfsburg boss Ismael led Barnsley to the Championship play-off semi-finals last season, where they were beaten by Swansea City.

He has previously managed Greek club Apollon Smyrnis and Austrian side LASK.

Former boss Sam Allardyce quit the Baggies at the end of last season following the club's relegation to the Championship.

The club's owners decided not to pursue former Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder for the role and then talks broke down with former Huddersfield boss David Wagner, who is expected to take charge at Swiss side Young Boys.

Sky Sports News reported in May that Swansea boss Steve Cooper and former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard were also on the club's shortlist of candidates to replace Allardyce.