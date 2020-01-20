Wolves in talks with Olympiakos over Daniel Podence and close to signing Leonardo Campana
Last Updated: 20/01/20 3:38pm
Wolves are in talks with Olympiakos over a deal for winger Daniel Podence.
The Greek club want a figure of around £21.5m for the 24-year old who is a former Sporting Lisbon team-mate of goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
He would join a contingent of Portuguese players at Wolves that includes Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao, Diogo Jota and Flavio Cristovao.
Wolves are hoping to sign a versatile forward and a striker in January with Podence able to play a number of positions.
The Midlands club are also on the verge of completing a deal for Ecuadorean striker Leonardo Campana.
The 19-year-old is in the UK to finalise the move which will be worth £300,000 plus adds ons from Ecuadorian side Barcelona S.C.