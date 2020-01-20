Wolves in talks with Olympiakos over Daniel Podence and close to signing Leonardo Campana

Daniel Podence scored against Tottenham for Olympiakos in the Champions League this season

Wolves are in talks with Olympiakos over a deal for winger Daniel Podence.

The Greek club want a figure of around £21.5m for the 24-year old who is a former Sporting Lisbon team-mate of goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

He would join a contingent of Portuguese players at Wolves that includes Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Vinagre, Pedro Neto, Bruno Jordao, Diogo Jota and Flavio Cristovao.

Wolves are hoping to sign a versatile forward and a striker in January with Podence able to play a number of positions.

The Midlands club are also on the verge of completing a deal for Ecuadorean striker Leonardo Campana.

Leonardo Campana in action for Ecuador during the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup

The 19-year-old is in the UK to finalise the move which will be worth £300,000 plus adds ons from Ecuadorian side Barcelona S.C.