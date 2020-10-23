European Premier League: Nuno Espirito Santo says shared decisions make Premier League special

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says the shared decisions made by clubs in the Premier League makes the competition "special", following discussions over a new European Premier League.
The Wolves boss has been keeping up to date with the developments and says he has tried to receive as much information as possible regarding them, even though he admits he will not have any say in the matter.
Plans to create a European Premier League involving Europe's biggest football clubs have caused quite a stir, with a number of professionals within the game voicing their opinions on the proposals.
Sky News reported on Wednesday that Liverpool and Manchester United have held discussions about a bombshell plot involving Europe's largest clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape football's global landscape.
European Premier League - key points
- Liverpool, Man Utd in talks about joining new FIFA-backed tournament; Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City, Tottenham reportedly also approached
- As many as five English clubs could sign up
- More than a dozen teams from England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain said to be in negotiations
- Format would comprise up to 18 teams, with home and away fixtures played during regular European season
- Top-placed teams would play in knockout tournament
- Provisional start date as early as 2022
- Wall Street bank JP Morgan in talks to provide £4.6bn in funding
- Tournament could usurp Champions League
Speaking ahead of Wolves' clash with Newcastle on Sunday, live on Sky Sports, Nuno said: "If there's something that I know, it's that English football and the Premier League have been able to do, besides giving a fantastic competition, is to have common sense in having shared decisions that are made with everybody involved.
"That is why we have such a special competition in the Premier League; because the decisions are always shared and I hope it continues like this.
"That all the clubs have a chance to make their own opinions, so we have a shared decision."
Nuno expects Premier League standards to improve even more
Wolves host Newcastle on Sunday having won three of their opening five top-flight games, but Nuno believes it is too soon to label the Premier League as wide open
Everton and Aston Villa are the early pacesetters with Villa having thumped champions Liverpool 7-2 before the international break.
There has been just one 0-0 draw in 48 games this season - between West Brom and Burnley - but Nuno is cautious over the Premier League's start.
He said: "Every team is improving and needs time. As the competition goes by it will be a lot harder because the standards will grow.
"It's too early to predict what is going to happen, we go game-by-game which is always our approach.
"It's very important when you are able to perform and to sustain the level of performance, which is what we aim for. I'm expecting a very tough match on Sunday, Newcastle have a good manager, we know him (Steve Bruce) well."
Max Kilman is in line for his third start of the season after he signed a new five-year deal this week with Nuno impressed with his development.
"Max started with us a long time ago, he established himself in the first team and had a chance to play many games last season," Nuno said. "He is doing well, he performed well, he is working hard and is very committed so I'm very pleased."