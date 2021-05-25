Bruno Lage: Wolves to hold talks with former Benfica manager over becoming Nuno Espirito Santo's successor

Former Benfica manager Bruno Lage has flown to London for talks with Wolves as the club continues its search to find Nuno Espirito Santo's replacement.

On Tuesday morning, Wolves' chairman Jeff Shi and technical director Scott Sellars met with the 45-year old at a London hotel.

Lage is one of a number of candidates under consideration and negotiations are understood to be at an early stage with no announcement expected this week.

Lage coached Benfica's youth side for six years before moving to Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City as an assistant to Carlos Carvalhal.

He was installed as manager of Benfica's reserve team in 2018 and replaced Rui Vitoria in January 2019, winning the Portuguese league in his first season.

He left Benfica just under a year ago after two wins in 13 games.

2:14 Nuno Espirito Santo waved goodbye to the Wolves' faithful and was given a guard of honour by his players as his reign ended at Molineux in defeat to Man Utd.

Meanwhile departing Porto coach Sérgio Conceicao, who has also been linked with a move to Wolves, looks set to join Napoli.

Nuno Espirito Santo has departed the club after four successful seasons at Molineux.

He guided the Midlands club to promotion to the Premier League back in 2018 and secured Europa League qualification via seventh-placed finishes in his initial two campaigns in the top-flight, although their form dipped during 2020/21 as Nuno's side 13th in the division.

0:26 Nuno Espirito Santo says he will take many special memories away with him following his final game as Wolves head coach.

Nuno Espirito Santo reflected on the outpouring of support that he received from the Wolves supporters before, during and after his final game in charge.

It had already been revealed that the 2-1 defeat to Manchester United at Molineux on Sunday would be the last game of a four-year reign that has established Wolves in the Premier League.

The result was not the one that supporters had hoped for on their return to the stadium but with Nuno's name chanted for much of the match, the Portuguese felt the love of the fans.

"It has been emotional for all of us since we arrived at the stadium," he said afterwards. "The presence of the fans. It is a special day for all of us but a day of joy. A special day that will stay in our memories forever. I am very thankful to the fans.

"It was a very tough season but the way that the players have worked, the way that the players have reacted to all the circumstances that unfortunately we have had, I only feel proud of our mission.

"Today was the first day at Molineux of the football we love. There is much more football ahead of us so we have to look to the future with a smile."