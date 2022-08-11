Max Kilman: Wolves defender talks Conor Coady and impact of new signing Goncalo Guedes

"Yes, of course. Definitely."

That was Wolves centre-back Maximilian Kilman's response when asked if he will keep in touch with former captain Conor Coady after the England international sealed a season-long loan to Everton earlier this week.

The two defenders became quite close during Coady's time at Wolves and Coady recently spoke to Sky Sports News about how Kilman was his favourite player to sit next to on the coach to games around the country.

So it comes as no surprise that Kilman will miss his former captain, but perhaps more importantly, a friend.

"Since I first came to the club he put his arm around me," Kilman told Sky Sports News.

Image: Conor Coady played the second-most minutes of outfield players in the Premier League last season

"When I came up from the U23s every time I trained with the first team, he was always there and he gave me advice and we became good friends.

"Even last season, he would always give me advice and helped me on and off the pitch, so I can only say good things about him and I wish him all the best, of course."

Coady was undoubtedly an iconic figure at Molineux during his seven-year spell Wolves, with four of those as captain, but Kilman recognises it is time for players like him to fill the void left by his former skipper.

Kilman added: "I feel like, since Conor has left, some players need to step up.

"I feel like I'm one of them and I embrace the challenge. I know what I need to do and I need to make sure I do it. I'm not loud or outgoing but I like to talk to the players... maybe on a smaller and quieter level.

"There's different ways of doing it and I know my ways. I'll try my best and make sure I'm there to be as supportive as I can."

Goncalo Guedes and familiar surroundings

We all remember our first day at school right? You have those jitters in your stomach. You may not know anyone and can find your new surroundings slightly uneasy.

For Wolves' newest signing, Goncalo Guedes, he will have the luxury of seeing quite a few familiar faces when he walks into his new changing room.

Guedes has previously worked and played with the likes of head coach Bruno Lage and team-mates Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez and Nelson Semedo during his time at Benfica.

He has also regularly played with them, as well as Jose Sa and Joao Moutinho, for their national side Portugal.

"I saw straight away that he is very close with the Portuguese boys, it is really good he can settle in, but he will settle in with everyone because he seems like a very nice lad," Kilman said.

"He looks very sharp and very fast in training. He has a very good eye for goal if you see the finishes he's already done in training... I'm looking forward to playing with him and seeing how he does.

"When you have top-quality players coming in - it does give everyone a boost. You are working with a lot of good and better players and it is good to have them around."

And has Kilman been able to pick up one or two Portuguese phrases from his team-mates to welcome their newest signing?

"To be honest, I have not picked up much at all, I always thought I need to speak a bit more Portuguese, but it is never too late," Kilman said with a grin.

"But maybe I'll try this season a bit and I'll try to learn a few phrases for the boys!"