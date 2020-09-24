Ibrahim Sangare: Southampton interested in Toulouse midfielder

Ibrahim Sangare is attracting interest from Southampton

Southampton are interested in a deal to sign Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare.

The 22-year-old could be available for an affordable fee, with just one year left on his contract after the French club's relegation.

He is one of a number of midfielders the Saints are looking at to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

Live Premier League Live on

Everton midfielder Tom Davies is another player they are interested in, but Southampton only want to take him on loan while the Merseyside club would, at the moment, prefer a permanent deal.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident of bringing in new players this window and says up to three new signings could arrive at the club.

They have already signed right-back Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham and centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid this summer.

0:22 Ralph Hasenhuttl is expecting incomings at Southampton Ralph Hasenhuttl is expecting incomings at Southampton

"I know we will get players in," Hasenhuttl said. "Now comes the moment where some good opportunities are coming up.

"Our number-one choice, it may not be so easy to get now, but there are some other alternatives coming to us, loan or permanent.

"I think we know we need one or two players minimum, maybe three."

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday October 5 with a feast of activity lined up on Transfer Deadline Day on Sky Sports News and across our Sky Sports platforms.

A domestic-only window for deals between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on SSN and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.