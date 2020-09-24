Southampton News

More from Football

Ibrahim Sangare: Southampton interested in Toulouse midfielder

Everton midfielder Tom Davies another target for Southampton

Last Updated: 24/09/20 10:16pm

Ibrahim Sangare is attracting interest from Southampton
Ibrahim Sangare is attracting interest from Southampton

Southampton are interested in a deal to sign Toulouse midfielder Ibrahim Sangare. 

The 22-year-old could be available for an affordable fee, with just one year left on his contract after the French club's relegation.

He is one of a number of midfielders the Saints are looking at to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

September 26, 2020, 7:45pm

Everton midfielder Tom Davies is another player they are interested in, but Southampton only want to take him on loan while the Merseyside club would, at the moment, prefer a permanent deal.

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is confident of bringing in new players this window and says up to three new signings could arrive at the club.

They have already signed right-back Kyle Walker-Peters from Tottenham and centre-back Mohammed Salisu from Real Valladolid this summer.
0:22
Ralph Hasenhuttl is expecting incomings at Southampton
Ralph Hasenhuttl is expecting incomings at Southampton

"I know we will get players in," Hasenhuttl said. "Now comes the moment where some good opportunities are coming up.

"Our number-one choice, it may not be so easy to get now, but there are some other alternatives coming to us, loan or permanent.

"I think we know we need one or two players minimum, maybe three."

