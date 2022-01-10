Ralph Hasenhuttl: Southampton boss says Covid-19 not 'decisive factor' in recent Premier League postponements

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl believes coronavirus is "not the decisive factor" in recent Premier League games being called off and wants the rules regarding postponements changed.

Saints have had two games postponed this season, including this month's match against Newcastle because of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the Magpies squad.

Leicester's trip to Everton was postponed on Sunday due to a combination of coronavirus cases, injuries and Africa Cup of Nations call-ups.

But Hasenhuttl, who feels January signings should be blocked from playing in any rearranged fixture, has questioned the reasons behind the recent postponements.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday's rearranged match against Brentford, he said: "I cannot speak about the situation there [Leicester]. I know our situation - we also have international call-ups, Covid cases and a lot of injuries, but before we cancel a game we sign a new goalkeeper [Willy Caballero] and this is what we do.

"It was a clear message in the summer that we have to play when we have enough players. I cannot speak about the opposition's situation but the Premier League should know the details. The transparency is not there for us.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes that new signings should not be eligible for Premier League games that have had to be rearranged because of coronavirus postponements

"I think it is relatively clear that not everybody is happy with this situation we have at the moment.

"We are still in the pandemic, but the pandemic isn't a decisive factor at the moment [in postponing games]. This situation of cancelling the games cannot last and go on like this.

"From our side, we've never cancelled a game this season. Last season we had a similar situation against Manchester United [9-0 defeat at Old Trafford in February], where we had eight or nine academy players and you lose the game.

"The situation would be different if you forfeit the game 3-0 like Tottenham did in the Europa Conference League because the games would definitely get played.

"But I think this rule cannot be changed during the season now and the situation is how it is with some games being cancelled."

What are the Premier League rules around postponements?

The 2021/22 Premier League handbook included Covid protocols and stated that the Premier League's board will "only permit the rearrangement or postponement of a league match in exceptional circumstances".

The board make calls on a case-by-case basis, and by way of guidance the Premier League says permission for a postponement will not be granted if a club have 14 or more players from their squad list available.

However, after the postponement of a number of games in the weeks leading up to Christmas, a new Premier League guide explaining match postponement protocols was published.

And there, these factors are considered when deciding whether to postpone a top-flight game:

1) The impact of COVID-19 infections on a club's squad, as well as injuries, illness and those isolating, and the number of players available on the squad list and any Under-21 players with appropriate experience. Where a club cannot field 13 outfield players and a goalkeeper either from its squad list or its appropriately experienced Under-21 players, the match will be postponed.

2) The status of any COVID-19 outbreak within a club, including the number of individuals affected, the sequence and source of infections and their proximity to the match in question.

3) A club's ability to safely prepare its players in the lead-up to a match.

4) Medical advice as to whether there is any unacceptable risk to the health and safety of players and staff by playing the match.

5) Any advice from UK Health Security Agency and other public bodies.

6) Any other exceptional circumstances.

Brighton vs Tottenham - Sunday, December 12

Brentford vs Man Utd - Tuesday, December 14

Burnley vs Watford - Wednesday, December 15

Leicester vs Tottenham - Thursday, December 16

Man Utd vs Brighton - Saturday, December 18

Southampton vs Brentford - Saturday, December 18

Watford vs Crystal Palace - Saturday, December 18

West Ham vs Norwich - Saturday, December 18

Aston Villa vs Burnley - Saturday, December 18

Everton vs Leicester - Sunday, December 19

Liverpool vs Leeds - Sunday, December 26

Wolves vs Watford - Sunday, December 26

Burnley vs Everton - Sunday, December 26

Leeds vs Aston Villa - Tuesday, December 28

Arsenal vs Wolves - Tuesday, December 28

Everton vs Newcastle - Thursday, December 30

Southampton vs Newcastle - Sunday, January 2

Leicester vs Everton - Wednesday, January 12

Southampton vs Brentford - Tuesday, January 11

West Ham vs Norwich - Wednesday, January 12

Burnley vs Watford - Tuesday, January 18

Brighton vs Chelsea - Tuesday, January 18

Leicester vs Tottenham - Wednesday, January 19

Brentford vs Man Utd - Wednesday, January 19

Follow every Southampton game in the Premier League this season with our live blogs on the Sky Sports website and app, and watch match highlights for free shortly after full-time.

Want the Southampton latest? Bookmark our Southampton news page, check out Southampton's fixtures and Southampton's latest results, watch Southampton goals and video, keep track of the Premier League table and see which Southampton games are coming up live on Sky Sports.

Get all this and more - including notifications sent straight to your phone - by downloading the Sky Sports Scores app and setting Southampton as your favourite team.

Hear the best Premier League reaction and expert analysis with the Essential Football and Gary Neville podcasts, keep up-to-date with our dedicated Transfer Centre, follow the Sky Sports social accounts on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, and find out how to get Sky Sports.