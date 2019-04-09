Oumar Niasse believes Cardiff can avoid relegation

0:39 Oumar Niasse is confident Cardiff can avoid relegation to the Championship, despite being five points from safety Oumar Niasse is confident Cardiff can avoid relegation to the Championship, despite being five points from safety

Oumar Niasse says Cardiff can avoid relegation from the Premier League, so long as they play with the same mentality as in the defeat to Chelsea.

The Bluebirds are five points from safety with just six games remaining after back-to-back defeats against Chelsea and Manchester City.

But Cardiff were unfortunate to surrender their 1-0 advantage over Chelsea with five minutes to go, falling foul of a missed offside decision, causing manager Neil Warnock to vent his frustration with the officials.

But Niasse, whose outlook was very positive at a Football For Peace Dinner on Monday night, said: "Of course we can get out.

"We have six games to go and we have two important games against opponents who are not far from us.

Refereeing decisions are part of the game, we have to deal with that and move to the next game.

"We did well, but unfortunately we didn't get a point. We should get the three points, but we didn't, so that's all we can do.

"We're going to try all the way to do it until the end. With the mentality we had against Chelsea, if we play like that, then we're going to do it."